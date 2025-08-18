No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Roadway Sign and Trailer in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, August 17, 2025, at approximately 7:45 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and New Market Turner Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single sedan in the roadway after striking an electronic traffic display sign and trailer.

Emergency medical services evaluated the single patient who later signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police responded and are investigating the collision. It is unknown if any traffic citations were issued. Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

