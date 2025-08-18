Weis Markets to Celebrate Grand Opening of Charlotte Hall Location While Supporting Our Community

Weis Markets will celebrate the opening of its new Charlotte Hall, MD, store with a media preview event and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 20th, 2025.

The new store, located at 30015 Three Notch Road, is the 51st Weis Markets location in Maryland and will open to the public on August 21!

In celebration of the grand opening and to thank the community for the warm welcome, Weis Markets will present $1,500 donations to local organizations, including Charlotte Hall Veterans Homes, Chopticon High School, and Mechanicsville Fire Department. A $10,000 donation will also made to the Maryland Food Bank in support of its efforts in St. Mary’s County.

The new 60,000+ square-foot store is one of the company’s most state-of-art stores, including an expansive produce department with a wide selection of organic produce; full-service seafood department; full-service meat and seafood departments; sushi prepared in-store daily; a deli offering a wide selection of sliced meats and cheeses along with a heat and serve meal section; Starbucks kiosk offering offer a variety of hot and cold beverages, bakery items, mugs, and whole and ground beans; a wide selection of organic and natural foods; a full-service drive-thru pharmacy; and a six-pump Gas N’ Go fuel center where customers can redeem their Weis Rewards points.

The store will also feature energy efficient LED lighting and CO 2 refrigerated cases, which use significantly less harmful refrigerants than those in most supermarkets.

Additionally, the store will offer Weis 2 Go Online ordering with curbside pick-up and delivery, through which customers can order online and have their groceries handpicked by trained personal shoppers for pick-up or home delivery through DoorDash, Instacart, Shipt and Uber Eats.

Elected officials from St. Mary’s County will be in attendance, alongside local community members and Weis Markets executives, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Weis and Chief Operating Officer Bob Gleeson.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 20, 2025 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Weis Markets, 30015 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

About Weis Markets: Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.