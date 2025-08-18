Staci Marie Christensen, 53, of Frederica, DE and formerly of Calvert County passed away August 6, 2025. She was born June 27, 1972 in Bristol, PA to Robert Ellington and Linda Lou (Fuller) Hyman. Staci grew up in Calvert County and graduated from Calvert High School. She later obtained her bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of Phoenix. Staci enjoyed playing World of Warcraft, watching movies, reading, crafts, cooking, golf, and going to concerts.

Staci was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Linda Hyman and son Ethan Christensen. She is survived by her children Megan Fairchild, Nikolas Saul, Ryan Saul, Hailey Gardner, and Cory Christensen, as well as several grandchildren.