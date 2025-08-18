Linda Lou Hyman, 81, of Frederica, DE passed away August 6, 2025. She was born June 20, 1944, in West Virginia to Aut Junior and Nellie Irene (Thomas) Fuller. Linda grew up in Princeton, WV and moved with her family to Montgomery County when she was 18 years old. Linda married Robert Ellington Hyman in 1963, and they primarily lived in Rockville. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts, playing dominoes, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband Robert Hyman, daughters Vicki Hyman and Staci Christensen, grandson Ethan Christensen, and siblings Judi Monard and John David Fuller. She is survived by her grandchildren Megan Fairchild, Nikolas Saul, Ryan Saul, Hailey Gardner, and Cory Christensen, brother Aut Fuller (Connie), sister Karen Edwards (Barry), and many great-grandchildren nieces, and nephews.

No services scheduled at this time.