Sessaly Ann Boyd passed away peacefully on Friday, August 8, 2025, after a long illness, surrounded in spirit by the love of her family.

Born on January 25, 1937, in rural Pennsylvania, Sessaly grew up on a farm with her loving parents, Frank Clyde Prugh Jr. and Anna Colegrove Prugh, both devoted teachers. She was the oldest of three children, cherished by her siblings, Ariel Whitacre and Frank “Tim” Prugh III. In her youth, she discovered her lifelong love of music and her deep faith in God—two passions that shaped her life.

Sessaly graduated from Lebanon Valley College with a degree in music, specializing in violin. She began her career as a music teacher before devoting herself to raising her three children, Glynis, Wil, and Matthew. While they were growing up, she also served as a substitute teacher at their school. Later, she enjoyed a successful career in Washington, D.C., as an executive secretary, supporting the CEOs of various firms with dedication and skill.

In 1987, Sessaly married John Boyd, and together they built a loving home in Lusby, Maryland. For nearly four decades, they were active members of St. Paul United Methodist Church, where Sessaly joyfully sang in the choir and, after retiring, served as church secretary for a number of years. The couple also shared a commitment to service, volunteering for many years with SMILE and Meals on Wheels.

Sessaly had a special gift for baking and delighted in creating breads, cakes, brownies, and cookies—especially at Christmas. She was known for her whimsical creations, such as bunny cakes at Easter and train cakes for her children. Her coconut cake was her husband John’s favorite, a tradition she honored every year for his birthday. Friends and family will fondly remember her generous gifts of baked goods, each one made with love and joy.

Her greatest joy, however, was her family—especially her beloved grandchildren: Lindsey, Kate, Amy, Connor, Derrick, William, and Augie. Though distance sometimes kept them apart, she faithfully wrote each of them weekly notes as they grew, ensuring they always felt her love, encouragement, and pride.

Known for her gentle spirit, unwavering kindness, and open heart, Sessaly lived her life as a reflection of God’s love. She extended warmth, compassion, and friendship to everyone she met.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years, John Boyd; her children Glynis, Wil (Pam), and Matthew (Susan); her grandchildren Lindsey (William), Kate, Amy, Connor, Derrick, William, and Augie (Marjan); her stepchildren John (Bonnie) and Roban (Flo); her sister Ariel; sister-in-law Sandra Prugh; and nieces LeeAnn (Rich) and Cassie. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Tim, her brother-in-law, Dr. Robert “Bob” Whitacre, nephew Cyle, and her son-in-law Arif, husband of Glynis.

Sessaly will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her steadfast faith, her music, and her boundless love.

A funeral service with reception will be announced shortly, offering friends and family the opportunity to gather and celebrate her life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sessaly’s memory to SMILE (website – smileinc.org, SMILE is a food pantry and thrift shop in Lusby, MD) or Meals on Wheels (Calvert County).