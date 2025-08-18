In Loving Memory of Debra Ann Norton

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Debra Ann Norton, who left this world peacefully on Sunday, August 10, 2025, surrounded by the love she gave so freely during her lifetime.

Debra Ann Norton, 71, of Saint Leonard, Maryland. She was born September 29, 1953, San Antonio, TX to Albert Donald Stough and Delores Frances Stough.

Debra was a woman whose beauty radiated far beyond what the eye could see. Her kindness, compassion, and unwavering selflessness touched every life she encountered. She poured her heart into her family, finding her greatest joy in being an extraordinary mother and grandmother, and a devoted presence to those she loved. Her home was a place of warmth, laughter, and unconditional love – a safe haven where all felt welcomed.

She found comfort and happiness in life’s simple pleasures, especially in music. Whether it was a song that stirred a memory or a melody that brightened her day, music as her constant companion, filling her heart with peace and joy,

Her legacy is one of love, grace, and generosity. She leaves behind her beloved family, who will forever carry her spirt within them. She is survived by her daughters Amber Marie Chapman and husband Craig of Saint Leonard, Maryland, and Ashley Brooke Nicholson and husband Keith of Annapolis, Maryland, along with four beautiful grandchildren Mikayla, Aiden, Alex, and Austynn. Her sister Kathy Ann Selby and husband Richard of Jacksonville, Florida, and brother Steven Stough of Waldorf, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert Donald Stough and Delores Frances Stough, and sister Julie Marie Williams.

Though her presence will be deeply missed, her influence will live on in the lives she shaped and the love she gave without measure.

A celebration of Debra Ann Norton’s life will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at Amber and Craig’s home in Saint Leonard, MD, time to be determined. Details will be posted on her CaringBridge site as they become available, or by reaching out to family at [email protected] to be added to the list of attendees. In honor of her giving nature, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ASPCA. Her beloved senior cat Cali laid upon her as she transitioned. Her loyalty was strong, and Debra would want to be able to give another senior animal a chance at a loving home and be able to offer a companionship that only an animal could provide to someone else in need. Donations can be made via their website at www.aspca.org or by phone at 800-628-0028.

Her life was a melody of love -Beautiful, timeless, and unforgettable.

Services