Thomas Gary Kellam, 69, of Port Republic, MD passed away August 10, 2025, at his home. Thomas was born February 2, 1956, to the late Paul H. Kellam, Jr. and Janet Kellam.

Thomas retired from Calvert Cliffs Power Plant, where he worked as a supervisor, after 30 years of service. Thomas also loved working on Harley’s in his shop in his spare time.

He is survived by son, Patrick H. Kellam and his wife Kimberly, daughter Marie Kellam, granddaughter Autum Pedrick and his mother Janet Kellam. He is also survived by his brother Paul Kellam and his wife Judy and his sister Patty Bain.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday September 20, 2025 from 12-4 PM at Chesapeake Hills Golf Club 11352 H.G.Trueman Road, Lusby, Maryland 20657.

Visitation

Saturday, September 20, 2025

12-4 PM

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course Club House

11352 HG Trueman Road Lusby, MD 20657