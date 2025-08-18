Matthew Christopher Aley, 50, of Hollywood, Maryland, passed away on August 12, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born on November 27, 1974, in Washington, D.C., Matthew was the cherished son of John Aley and Kathleen (Bainbridge) Aley.

Matthew was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Jeanette Aley, with whom he married on January 6, 2001, and shared many wonderful years of marriage. They built a life together centered on love, laughter, and family.

A graduate of LaPlata High School, Matthew went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Coastal Carolina University and a master’s degree from University of Maryland. He enjoyed a successful career as a Business Financial Manager for the Department of the Navy. Known for his intelligence, diligence, and leadership, he approached his work with integrity and a deep sense of purpose.

Matthew’s passions in life were as wide-ranging as his talents. He enjoyed tennis, baseball, golf, and basketball. Matthew loved spending time on his new boat with his family, as well as going on boys’ trips, and traveling to new places, including to Wimbledon in London last July. He was a lover of Christmas light displays and built his own Christmas light show each year. Matthew’s greatest joys came from watching his children grow and succeed, enjoying the simple pleasure of watching them play their favorite sports.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette Aley; his two sons, Connor Aley and Mason Aley; his parents John and Kathleen Aley; his grandmother, Marie “GG” Aley; his sister, Noelle Welch (Ben); and his brother John Aley (Tanita). He is also remembered fondly by many extended family members, friends, and colleagues whose lives he touched deeply.

Family will receive friends for Matthew’s Life Celebration on Friday, August 22, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Ray Schmidt at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 6704

Hagerstown, MD 21741 or https://curesarcoma.org/.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.