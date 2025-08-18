Edward “Eddie” Dale Hall, 62, of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away peacefully on August 12, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on July 16, 1963, in Leonardtown, Eddie was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He was the beloved son of Charles Aloysius Hall and Ellen Genevieve (Wilkinson) Hall. Eddie grew up deeply rooted in his community, attending Chopticon High School and staying active in his community throughout his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed working outdoors in his yard planting, pruning and mowing. Eddie enjoyed family vacations at the beach in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and spending time with his grandchildren.

On July 16, 2004, Eddie married the love of his life, Robin Hall, at the Olde Breton Inn. Together, they built a life full of love, laughter, and family. Eddie worked in the flooring industry for over 45 years and was a proud co-owner of Parran’s Flooring Center, where he worked diligently and built a reputation for craftmanship and integrity.

Eddie was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Robin Hall; his children, Justin Hall (Kristen), Joseph “Jay” Hall (Mary), and Lindsey Smoot (Russell); and his cherished grandchildren, Bruce Guy, Everett Smoot, Samuel “Sammy” Hall, Wrenn Smoot, and Luke Hall. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law Margery “GG” Pearson; his siblings Michael Hall (Joan), Deborah Brooks (Warren), David Hall (Nancy) and Nancy Borgschulte (John), as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 1:00pm for a Celebration of Life at Olde Breton Inn, 21890 Society Hill Rd, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (see link below)

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.