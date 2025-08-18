Judith Ann Smith, 84, of Waldorf, MD, went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2025. On August 31, 1940, Judith (Sissy) was born in Washington, D.C. to William and Alberta Higgs. Judith was preceded in death by her brothers William Higgs, Jr. and James Higgs and her sister, Carol Hamilton.

Judith worked at Ben Franklin as a cashier in Waldorf for many years while raising her four children. She then went onto waitressing where she was a joy for all her customers, and she remained friends with many of them for years after retiring. She also was an Avon sales representative for over 25 years, a job which she excelled in.

Judith was a woman of unwavering faith and love which she passed down to her children. She had a selflessness that is rarely seen and was always thinking of other’s needs before her own. Her family meant everything to her in this world, and she showered everyone with love. She will live on in our hearts always.

She is survived by her brother Thomas (Peggy) Higgs and sisters Linda (Wayne) Bowers and Robin (Billy) Keen whom she loved very much.

She will be missed greatly by her children, Thomas Merryman, Kelly Greenway, Theresa Mullican and Robin (Gary) Yatty, as well as her grandchildren, Donald (Erica) Murphy, Christopher (Angela) Merryman, Alex Greenway, Jason (Krisann) Mullican, Alexis Greenway, Rachael (Evan) Charles and Sarah Yatty, and her great-grandchildren, Alaina Murphy, Landon Murphy, Olivia Murphy, Abigail Ramsden, Madison Mullican, Lillian Mullican, Sean Mullican, Caleb Merryman, Haven Charles and Clara Charles.

A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, Judith would have loved donations made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.