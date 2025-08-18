CSM’s 34th Annual Golf Classic Raises More Than $80,000 for Student Scholarships and Programs

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation’s 34th Annual Golf Classic, held August 7 at Swan Point Yacht and Country Club, brought together donors, community members, alumni, employees, and students for a day of competition, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to transforming lives through education.

This year’s event raised more than $80,000 to support scholarships and programs that create access, build momentum, and promote upward mobility for CSM students.

The Golf Classic was sold out, with a full field of 144 golfers in 36 foursomes who teed off in the morning for a full day of 18 holes of golf, raffles, on-course contests, prizes, and giveaways, along with breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

In the afternoon, 45 Sip & Swing participants took part in the “Pots, Putts, and Pinot” experience, which combined a putting challenge with wine and food tastings and a terracotta pot painting activity. The success of the day was made possible through the generosity of more than 25 sponsors, ensuring that funds raised go directly to scholarships that support CSM students.

“This tournament is one of our most beloved traditions at CSM, and the best golf event in Southern Maryland thanks to our incredible community partners, sponsors, and friends,” CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson told golfers before they headed out to the course. “Your support goes beyond the greens, making a real impact in the lives of our students. Because of events like this, the CSM Foundation awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to 918 students last year. That is life changing.”

Samantha Stratchko ‘18, chair of the CSM Foundation Board of Directors and a proud CSM alumna, thanked participants for their continued dedication. “Through your generosity, this tournament has raised more than $1.5 million over the years for scholarships and programs,” she said. Stratchko, assistant vice president and portfolio manager at Shore United Bank in Prince Frederick, has served on the CSM Foundation Board since 2020 and was elected chair in 2025. “CSM has been a cornerstone in the success stories of thousands of students over the years. Being part of the Foundation’s mission to provide access, momentum, and mobility for students brings me immense joy,” she added.

The tournament also highlighted the impact of scholarships, featuring Brandon Rollins, an exceptional CSM student, athlete, and scholarship recipient. An engineering major with a 3.37 GPA, Rollins is a standout goalkeeper for the Hawks men’s soccer team and one of three recipients of the prestigious Danny Williams ‘68 Scholarship.

“Receiving this scholarship has relieved a huge financial burden and allowed me to focus on both my academics and athletics,” Rollins said. “It has made it possible for me to pursue my education and my sport at a high level, while staying close to home and benefiting from the one-on-one support of my professors. I am grateful for the opportunity to build a strong future beyond the field, and I know none of this would be possible without the generosity of our supporters.”

Many CSM students volunteered at the tournament, including members of the volleyball, golf, women’s basketball, and reigning Maryland JUCO champion softball teams. These student athletes represent the many students whose educational journeys are made possible through the generosity of Golf Classic supporters.

During the dinner and awards ceremony, Ted Harwood, CSM Foundation board member and Trustee Emeritus, who has served as Golf Classic chair for the past three years, announced the winners of the putting contest, longest drive, closest to the pin, and straightest drive, as well as the raffle winners. Harwood was also honored for his service as chair. “Ted has led this tournament with heart, humor, and Hawk pride,” said Dr. Wilson as she presented him with a framed photo collage capturing some of the memorable moments he has helped create over the years. “On behalf of the entire CSM family, thank you, Ted. You have truly left your mark.”

Save the date for next year’s Golf Classic, scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026.

To learn more about supporting scholarships, visit: www.csmd.edu/foundation/give.