50-Year-Old Male Flown to Trauma Center After Dirt Bike Crash in Lexington Park

On August 9th, 2025, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 20000 block of Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park, for the reported dirt bike crash.

911 callers reported a 50-year-old male had back and lower extremity injuries after a dirt bike crash.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the adult male was suffering from injuries to the upper body and after consulting with an area trauma center, a helicopter was requested to land nearby.

It was found the accident occurred at a private residence at low speeds, police did not respond.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the Spring Ridge Middle School and transported the adult male to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.