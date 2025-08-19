Woman Killed After Truck Loses Tire, Causing Collision

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred August 18th, 2025, in Prince George’s County.

The victim is identified as Tammy Lynn Edwards, 59, of Washington, D.C. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services.

Troopers from the Forestville and College Park barracks responded to the crash reported about 1:50 p.m. on Interstate 495 at Medical Center Drive.

According to the preliminary investigation, the rear driver-side tire of a Dodge Ram 1500 separated from the vehicle while it was traveling north on I-495.

The tire entered the southbound lanes and struck a Lexus NX200t. The preliminary investigation indicates the Lexus then collided with a concrete barrier and guardrail. The occupants of the Ram reported no injuries.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.