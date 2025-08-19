Two Waldorf Men Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges in Ongoing Investigation

Two Waldorf men are facing multiple drug and firearm charges after separate arrests tied to an investigation into suspected trafficking and illegal weapons possession, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and court documents.

On August 13, 2025, officers assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway and St. Ignatius Drive after observing a silver Jaguar with an inoperable brake light. The driver was identified as Domanic Isiah Marks-Wiggins, 28, of Waldorf.

According to court documents, officers reported that during the stop, a police K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. Marks-Wiggins then fled on foot across St. Charles Parkway but was apprehended after a brief pursuit. Officers stated he threw his car keys into nearby woods during the chase, which were later recovered by a K9 search team.

Police said a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat with one round chambered and a loaded magazine inserted. The gun did not have a serial number. Several bags containing suspected cannabis were also located inside the vehicle.

The Maryland State Police Gun Center confirmed Marks-Wiggins is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction for a crime of violence.

Marks-Wiggins is charged with:

Illegal possession of ammunition

Loaded handgun in vehicle

Possession of firearm without serial number

Handgun on person

Loaded handgun on person

Possession of firearm after felony conviction for crime of violence (felony)

Handgun in vehicle

Obstructing and hindering a police officer

Attempt by driver to elude police by fleeing on foot

Marks-Wiggins appeared in Charles County District Court on August 14, 2025, where Judge Kenneth A. Talley ordered him held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 12, 2025.

Five days later, on August 18, 2025, officers executed a search warrant at the home of Diontay Carlos Antonio Hattix, 39, of Waldorf, on Tadcaster Circle.

Investigators reported seizing a substantial amount of cannabis products packaged for sale, currency, drug-packaging equipment, and a handgun with an obliterated serial number. Ammunition and high-capacity extended magazines were also recovered.

Police said, “Hattix, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, was arrested on the scene and charged with possession with intent to distribute cannabis, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related drug and firearm offenses.”

Hattix faces the following charges:

CDS possession with intent to distribute cannabis

Cannabis: possession of production equipment

Illegal possession of ammunition

CDS: possession of firearms (felony)

Regulated firearm: illegal possession

Possession of firearm after felony conviction for crime of violence (felony)

Knowingly altering firearm identification number

Hattix appeared in Charles County District Court on August 19, 2025, for a bail review before Judge Patrick R. Duley. He was ordered held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 17, 2025.



