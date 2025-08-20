Laurel Man Faces 25 New Charges After Alleged Contact with Victim in Kidnapping Case in Calvert County

Edward Dewey Viens Jr., 39, of Laurel, is facing 25 separate criminal charges in Calvert County for allegedly violating a court-ordered condition of release that prohibited him from contacting an adult female victim.

The violations span a period from late June through early August 2025 and stem from a no-contact order issued after Viens was arrested in a kidnapping case earlier that year.

According to charging documents, Viens had been previously arrested on June 6, 2024, and charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, false imprisonment, and possessing contraband in a place of confinement.

That arrest followed a multi-county incident involving a female victim who was reported missing by a relative. She was later located at Calvert Health Medical Center, where she told investigators that Viens had held her against her will for several days, assaulted her repeatedly, and made delusional claims involving cartel conspiracies.

During that time, the victim reported being driven from Laurel to various locations in Calvert, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s counties. She described efforts to escape, physical assaults—including being punched, bitten, and cut with a knife—and being forced to remain naked during parts of her detainment. When the two arrived at a motel, the victim said Viens used a hunting knife to intimidate and harm her over several hours.

Following the June arrest, Viens was held at the Calvert County Detention Center. During the intake process, correctional staff reportedly found four unopened packages of Suboxone on his person, leading to the contraband charge.

In connection with that original case, a judge issued a pretrial release condition explicitly barring Viens from contacting the adult female victim. According to new filings by the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, Viens is now accused of contacting her on at least 25 separate occasions between June 26 and August 10, 2025, all of which allegedly occurred at a location on Stafford Road in Barstow.

The new charges cite Maryland Criminal Procedure Article CP 5-213.1(a)(2), which applies to individuals who have been charged with a crime of violence and are then accused of violating a condition of release tied to the protection of the alleged victim.

Viens has been ordered to appear in Calvert County District Court on October 27, 2025, for a preliminary inquiry. A trial date is expected to follow. He remains in custody.

If convicted, each of the 25 new charges carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail.

