Man Arrested in Calvert County Said, “I Need That Money Back” While Calling Himself “Worst Drug Dealer in the World”

David James Cabrera, 30, of Bowie, has been charged in Calvert County with multiple drug-related offenses after deputies said he was found with suspected crack cocaine, pills, paraphernalia, and cash following a traffic stop and detention center search.

According to charging documents, Deputy McIntosh of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Cabrera’s vehicle on August 12, 2025, around 10:58 p.m. on Route 260 near Perrywood Lane in Dunkirk.

The deputy reported that the dark blue Volkswagen Cabrera was driving had an inoperable headlight and tag light. As the cruiser passed the car, Cabrera allegedly turned his head quickly and appeared startled.

When the deputy activated emergency lights, Cabrera began making what were described as “aggressive furtive movements” toward the floorboard and center console, jerking the steering wheel so hard that the vehicle nearly struck the guardrail.

When the deputy approached the car, Cabrera was reportedly talking “very fast and erratic,” breathing heavily, and sweating profusely. He was asked to step out, and deputies searched the areas where he had been moving.

That search allegedly uncovered a clear plastic bag with about 44 grams of a white powdery substance, a crack pipe, a push rod used to smoke narcotics, seven Atomoxetine Hydrochloride pills, and a digital scale labeled “Backwoods” that contained suspected drug residue. Inside a bookbag in the back seat, deputies reported finding additional residue along with a pawn shop receipt bearing Cabrera’s name.

Cabrera was placed in handcuffs, read his Miranda Rights, and declined further questioning. A search of his person allegedly uncovered $3,300 in cash. During the search, the deputy wrote that Cabrera kept pressing his hips into the police cruiser “as if attempting to conceal something in his groin area.”

While being transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, Cabrera reportedly made several statements, including, “I would be the worst drug dealer in the world,” “I feel like y’all didn’t check that trunk really good,” and “I really need that money back, y’all ain’t gonna take my money are you?”

Once at the detention center, correctional officers conducted a secondary search that allegedly revealed two clear baggies containing about four grams of suspected crack cocaine hidden in Cabrera’s underwear.

Deputies reported that all suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were submitted to the Maryland State Lab for testing, and the cash was seized as evidence. Investigators stated that the quantity of drugs, the presence of a scale, and the cash were “indicative to the sale of narcotics.”

Cabrera is charged with possession or receipt of a controlled dangerous substance while confined or detained, possession of contraband in a place of confinement, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was initially held without bond following his arrest but was later released on his own recognizance after a bail review hearing before Judge Patrick R. Duley on August 14, 2025.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 12, 2025, in Calvert District Court.

