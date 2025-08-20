Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Wanted for Stealing from Target in California

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the suspect pictured in connection with theft investigations.

On July 23 and July 28, the individual shown in these photos entered a retail store in California, MD. On August 9, the same individual entered a different retail store in Lexington Park, MD. In all three cases, the suspect selected merchandise and exited the store without paying, bypassing all points of sale.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Deputy Santiago Estrada-Lora #415 at [email protected] or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. 8070, referencing case numbers 2025-44996 or 2025-47634.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name, and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

