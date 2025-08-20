Wrong Way Driver on Harry Nice Bridge Transported with Serious Injuries After Hitting Tractor-Trailer Head-on

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 2:04 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services from Charles County, MD, and King George, VA, responded to the Harry Nice Bridge for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer.

911 callers reported a head-on collision in the middle of the bridge within the Southbound lanes. MDTA police arrived a short time later to confirm a head-on collision with serious entrapment.

Firefighters from NDW Dahlgren, Newburg, Bel Alton, and Hughesville, responded and found an SUV and tractor-trailer involved in a head-on style collision, with the operator of the SUV unconscious and heavily trapped.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby, however, all were down due to weather.

Crews extricated the patient around 2:31 a.m., with emergency medical services transporting the 26-year-old female to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The operator of the semi-truck did not suffer any reported injuries.

Police are investigating the collision. The preliminary investigation determined the SUV was travelling Northbound in the Southbound lanes for unknown reasons.

Photos are courtesy of the Dahlgren Engine/Truck 28

