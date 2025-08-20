VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After SUV Causes Crash Involving Dump Truck in Mechanicsville

On Monday, August 1, 2025, at approximately 1:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the 7-Eleven located at 28240 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the undetermined motor vehicle collision involving a dump truck.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a dump truck and SUV involved in a T-bone style collision with the SUV in the middle of the roadway.

The operators of both vehicles denied any injuries.

Police responded and investigated the collision to find witnesses, and the dump truck operators dashcam showing the SUV driving had attempted to make a left turn from the Southbound number 2 lane of Three Notch Road, directly into the path of the dump truck.

The SUV was cited as at fault, it is unknown if any traffic citations were issued.

