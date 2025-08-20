Charges Pending, Police Investigating Two Dead and Five Injured After Seven Vehicle Collision

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a seven-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two women and sent five people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

The victims have been identified as Tara Gross, 50, of Camp Springs, and Dandra Byrd, 31, of Riverdale. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services.

Gross was driving a Mercedes-Benz E 300 with Byrd as a passenger.

At approximately 1 p.m. on August 19, 2025, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to Route 202 at St. Joseph’s Drive for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda Accord, driven by Tierra Johnson, 28, of Upper Marlboro, was traveling north on Route 202 when it struck a curb divider at St. Joseph’s Drive and became airborne. Johnson was the sole occupant.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Accord struck a Toyota Tundra, pushing it into a Dodge Grand Caravan, before continuing north and striking four additional passenger vehicles, including the Mercedes-Benz. The Accord then overturned and came to rest in a ditch near the intersection.

Five people, including Johnson, were transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The others were treated at the scene or reported no injuries.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to assist with road closures.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.