Historic St. Mary’s City September 2025 Calendar Events

Indigenous Heritage Day – September 6, 2025 | 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Join Historic St. Mary’s City for Indigenous Heritage Day, featuring a 1:00 p.m. performance by the renowned Piscataway Nation Singers and Dancers. Explore demonstrations at the Woodland Indian Hamlet, including pottery, hide tanning, and cooking, and discover the rich traditions of Native peoples past and present. This annual celebration offers a meaningful look at the region’s Indigenous heritage. Museum general admission.

Living With Nature (Members) – September 9, 2025 | 4:30–6:30 p.m., Historic St. Mary’s City members are invited to a landscape design talk with Kim Hollaway, HSMC Grounds Manager. Learn how to create outdoor spaces that welcome both people and wildlife. Free; registration required: [email protected].

Little Explorers: Teddy Bear Picnic – September 10, 2025 | 10–11 a.m., Preschoolers ages 3–5 and an adult can enjoy stories, play, and crafts at the Plantation. Bring a favorite stuffed animal for the Teddy Bear Picnic. $4 per child + one accompanying adult

Book Club: The Ride of Her Life – September 10, 2025 | 2 p.m. | Visitor Center Auditorium., Discuss Elizabeth Letts’ inspiring true story of Annie Wilkins, a woman in her 60s who rode horseback across America in the 1950s. Free with admission.

Ceremony of Return: A Reinterment – September 20, 2025 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Free Admission | Limited Chapel seating; live-stream viewing available., Join Historic St. Mary’s City for the Ceremony of Return, a solemn reinterment at the Brick Chapel Exhibit. The event begins with a procession from the State House, followed by remarks from historians, archaeologists, and museum leaders, including Smithsonian forensic anthropologist Dr. Doug Owsley. The rite of reinterment will conclude the ceremony, with a reception at the Margaret Brent Pavilion.

Maryland Dove Public Sail – September 21, 2025 | 10 a.m. & 1 p.m., Sail aboard the Maryland Dove on the St. Mary’s River. Learn about the 1634 voyage while enjoying scenic views. Ages 5+. $60 Registration required: [email protected].

Little Explorers: Ship Shapes – September 24, 2025 | 10–11 a.m., Preschoolers explore the world of ships through stories, crafts, and play at the Waterfront. Admission includes $4 per child + one accompanying adult.

Homeschool Wednesday Workshops – September 24, 2025., Hands-on workshops bring history to life for homeschool families. Sessions include chores, colonial trade, and Indigenous lifeways. Ages vary; preregistration required. [email protected]

Militia Muster – September 27, 2025 | 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Experience 17th-century military life with drills, musket fire, and camp life at HSMC. Free