St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Partners with MADD for “Saturation Saturday” Initiative

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is joining forces with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) this Saturday, August 23, 2025, for “Saturation Saturday,” a nationwide initiative aimed at preventing impaired driving and saving lives.

As part of the effort, deputies will increase DUI patrols and enforcement operations throughout the county. The goal is simple but urgent: to stop impaired drivers before they can cause crashes, injuries, or deaths on our roadways.

This enhanced operation comes in addition to the Sheriff’s Office’s regular, focused, and determined efforts to combat drunk driving year-round.

“Your decisions behind the wheel affect others; make good ones. Drunk driving is a 100 percent preventable crime, yet it continues to devastate families and communities,” said Sheriff Steve Hall.

MADD launched Saturation Saturday eight years ago as a coordinated campaign with law enforcement agencies nationwide. The initiative is designed to coincide with the busy late-summer travel period and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to federal traffic data, drunk driving fatalities rise sharply around Labor Day weekend. In 2023 alone, 511 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes nationwide during the holiday period.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office urges all drivers to make responsible choices:

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Plan ahead by designating a sober driver, using rideshare, or calling a cab.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911 immediately.

For more information about Mothers Against Drunk Driving, visit www.madd.org.