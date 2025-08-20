Helicopter Requested After Scooter is Struck by Vehicle in California

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Old Rolling Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a scooter.

Dispatchers advised multiple 911 callers reported a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on a scooter, with the patient laying in the middle of the roadway.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to confirm a single patient laying in the Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

A helicopter has been requested for the victim who suffered serious injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was monitoring the incident and prepared to receive the patient at the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood.

Expect extended delays for Southbound Three Notch Road. Use caution in the area.