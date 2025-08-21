Lusby Native Awarded Navy’s Highest Non-Combat Medal for Saving Sailor After Training Accident in California

Utilitiesman 1st Class Steven Schumacher, from Lusby, Maryland, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal at the Silver Strand Training Complex in San Diego, on June 27th, 2025.

The Navy and Marine Corps Medal is the highest non-combat decoration awarded by the Department of the Navy, recognizing acts of heroism that exemplify unwavering dedication in the absence of enemy conflict.

While returning to Naval Amphibious Base Coronado after conducting nighttime maritime training off the coast of Southern California, Schumacher and his team’s vessel struck a submerged jetty, resulting in injuries among the crew, including one Sailor who was thrown into the water facedown and unconscious.

Despite sustaining injuries himself, Schumacher dove into the water to retrieve his teammate and brought him back to the vessel, where he was able to receive care from trained medical Sailors.

His swift and decisive actions demonstrated teamwork and resilience, and bravery – reflecting the valor and dedication that define the U.S. Navy and Naval Special Warfare (NSW).

Schumacher, who was a graduate of the Patuxent High School and native from Lusby, Calvert County Maryland, is stationed in California with the Naval Construction Force, also known as the Seabees. The Seabees provide construction support to military operations around the world which include building roads, airfields, bridges and bases, along with supporting disaster recovery and humanitarian efforts.

