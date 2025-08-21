Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission Now Accepting Applications for the 2025 Southern Maryland Equine Directory

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, announces applications are being accepted for the 2025 Southern Maryland Equine Directory. There is no fee to be listed. Submission deadline is November 3, 2025.

The directory is a comprehensive listing of equine businesses in five counties—Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s—serving barns, stables, boarding, breeding and other horse-related activities, plus equine support resources (veterinary, tack, feed, hay, etc.).

The Southern Maryland Equine Extra is a consumer resource for the region’s equine industry and includes voluntary listings of facilities offering riding lessons, boarding, training, sales, breeding, and therapeutic programs, as well as related services.

Equine-related support resources for horses, their owners and equine businesses are also included (hay producers, tack shops, farriers, vets, feed mills/suppliers, horse/hunt clubs and organizations, etc.). There is no listing fee.

To apply: click here to apply now – Submission deadline: November 3, 2025

For more information, contact the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission at [email protected].

