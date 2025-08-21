Hospice of the Chesapeake Announces Partnership with OnSite Medical House Calls to Expand Access to Palliative Care Home Visits

Hospice of the Chesapeake is proud to announce a new partnership with OnSite Medical House Calls, a trusted provider of medical house call services, to expand access to high-quality palliative care for patients in the comfort of their own homes.

Through this collaboration, patients living with serious illnesses will have access to in-home palliative care visits designed to manage symptoms, provide guidance on care goals, and support families through complex medical decisions. By combining the hospice’s expertise in advanced illness care with OnSite Medical House Calls’ experience in delivering medical care directly to patients’ homes, this partnership ensures that more individuals can receive compassionate, personalized support without unnecessary hospital visits.



“This partnership allows us to extend the reach of our palliative care team while keeping our clinics in Waldorf and Pasadena open to patients who prefer in-person visits,” said Becky Miller, CEO of Hospice of the Chesapeake. “By working together with OnSite Medical House Calls, we’re able to give continuity to our care—making sure patients and families have access to the support they need, whether in our clinics or at home.”

Nicole Bachmann, CRNP, Medical Director of OnSite Medical House Calls, added: “This partnership strengthens our shared mission to meet patients where they are, with the care they need and the compassion they deserve.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to easing the burden of illness while empowering patients and families with the tools, resources, and care they need to focus on quality of life.

For more information about Hospice of the Chesapeake’s services or to learn about this partnership, please visit http://www.hospicechesapeake.org or call 1-877-462-1102.

About Hospice of the Chesapeake – At Hospice of the Chesapeake, we support individuals and families facing progressive, serious illness to reimagine hope—living each day with intention and peace—while ensuring our nonprofit organization remains a vital resource for future generations. We develop care plans to minimize symptoms and focus on what matters most for patients and families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

Caring for life throughout the journey with illness and loss is the mission of Hospice of the Chesapeake. For more information, please visit www.hospicechesapeake.org.

About OnSite Medical House Calls – OnSite Medical House Calls provides compassionate primary medical care, as well as palliative care to patients in the comfort of their own homes. For more information, please visit: https://www.onsitemedicalcalls.com/