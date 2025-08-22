St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – August 19, 2025

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented proclamations in recognition of National Aviation Day, National Black Business Month, and Child Support Awareness Month.

For their main agenda item, the Commissioners authorized the Department of Land Use & Growth Management to postpone a public hearing from August 26, 2025, to September 9, 2025, to consider proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow Use Type 28 in the Resource Conservation Area Critical Area Overlay District.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the FY2026 Performance Incentive Grant Fund award on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO).

Approved the SMCSO FY2026 Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) grant application and the RSAT Part II grant award.

Approved the SMCSO FY2026 School Resource Officer grant application.

Approved the FY2026 Gun Violence Reduction Grant for the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Approved the spending plan for the Maryland 9-1-1 Board Trust Fund.

Accepted the FY2026 Waterway Improvement Fund Grant award for Wicomico Shores and Forest Landing improvements.

Approved the FY2027 Waterway Improvement Fund Grant application for repairs at St. George’s and Tall Timbers landings.

Accepted the Department of Health FY2026 Developmental Disabilities Administration Community Grant award.

Approved the Community Parks & Playgrounds application and project agreement for the Leonardtown Splash Pad location.

The CSMC wrapped their business meeting with Commissioner Time.

The next CSMC meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 9 a.m., in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the SMCG website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on TV Channel 95 or on-demand via www.youtube.com/@StMarysCoGov.

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov or follow St. Mary’s County Government on Facebook, X, and Instagram for regular updates.