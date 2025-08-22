Hospice of the Chesapeake Community Open House on September 9th, 2025

Hospice of the Chesapeake invites the community to a Community Open House, 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Sept. 9, on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD. Remarks will begin at 10 a.m.

Guests will hear from Becky Miller, CEO, and Michael McHale, former CEO, as they reflect on the organization’s shared past and bold vision for the future. The event will also mark several meaningful milestones:

Honoring the 10-year legacy of compassion at the Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center.

Celebrating the opening of the Center for Hope and Healing on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus.

Experiencing the newly installed Phone of the Wind in the Michael Stanley Children’s Garden.

Visitors can enjoy light refreshments, campus tours, and healing arts activities as they connect with Hospice of the Chesapeake’s mission of caring for life throughout the journey with illness and loss.

Come celebrate the extraordinary care made possible by so many people in our community, from individuals and families to organizations and businesses.

RSVP by Aug. 27 to Lauren Thurston at [email protected]. For questions, please call 443-837-1531.