Little Flower School Celebrates 10th Annual Patriot Day 5K Run/Walk on September 6, 2025

Little Flower School is proud to announce its 10th annual Patriot Day 5K Run/Walk, taking place Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the school campus in Great Mills. This milestone celebration brings together runners, walkers, families and community supporters for a morning of fitness, fun and fellowship.

The decade-long tradition has become a cornerstone event for the school and community, drawing participants of all ages and fitness levels to honor local “Patriots,” which includes military members, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians.

“For 10 years, the Patriot Day 5K has united our community in a powerful tribute to the heroes who inspire us and the values that ground us,” said Patriot Day 5K committee co-chair Olivia Douglass.

“This race is more than a tradition—it’s a celebration of faith, service and the enduring spirit of Little Flower School,” added co-chair Vanessa Burgan.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Time: Same-day registration and packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m. The opening ceremony and Patriot of the Year Award winner recognition begins at 8 a.m. The 1-mile Kids’ Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. The 5K run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m.

Location: Little Flower School in Great Mills, Maryland

Registration: Visit https://littleflowercatholic.org/patriot-day-5k Categories: 5K Run, 5K Walk, 1-mile Kids’ Fun Run

Registration includes a commemorative T-shirt, post-race refreshments and an awards ceremony. Special recognition will be given to top finishers in various age categories, as well as the most spirited participant.

Proceeds from the 5K directly benefit Little Flower School’s educational programs, helping fund classroom resources, technology upgrades and student activities.

Local business and community organizations are invited to participate as sponsors, with various partnership levels available.

A fundraiser night will be held September 2 at Mod Pizza in California, Maryland. Use fundraiser code MODGIVES20.

For registration information or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://littleflowercatholic.org/patriot-day-5k or email [email protected]. Early registration is encouraged.

At Little Flower School, our commitment to the growth of the whole child is achieved through a focus on core values: faith, knowledge and service. This event complements our environment, which encourages service to each other, our school and especially to our community.

Follow Little Flower School on social media, or visit https://www.littleflowercatholic.org.