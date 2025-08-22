Historic St. Mary’s City Launches New Website for St. Mary’s Fort

Historic St. Mary’s City is proud to announce the launch of www.stmarysfort.com, a brand-new digital experience designed to connect the public with one of the most important archaeological discoveries in Maryland’s history.

Originally built in 1634, St. Mary’s Fort marks the site of Maryland’s founding—where English settlers first established the colony’s original capital. The fort’s discovery and excavation captured national attention in 2021, and now, through this dedicated website, visitors can explore the site like never before.

Unearthing the Past – For centuries, the exact location of St. Mary’s Fort remained a mystery. A 1634 letter from Governor Leonard Calvert described the colony’s early settlement as “within one half mile of the river, within a pallizado of one hundred and twentie yarde square, with four flankes.” Guided by this account, archaeologists at Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) focused their search on two likely locations: an area just south of Town Center and an inland tract known as Mill Field.

Early surveys and excavations in the 1980s and 1990s uncovered 17th-century artifacts in both areas, but it wasn’t until 2018 that the breakthrough came. Using grant funding and cutting-edge geophysical survey techniques—including ground-penetrating radar—Dr. Travis Parno and geophysicist Dr. Tim Horsley identified a large, palisaded enclosure in Mill Field.

In 2019, archaeological excavations confirmed the presence of the fort’s original defensive ditch and early English and Native American structures within its perimeter. The discovery was publicly announced in 2021 and hailed as one of the most significant archaeological findings in Maryland’s history.

Bringing the Fort to Life—Online – The new website provides a dynamic, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the ongoing archaeological work at St. Mary’s Fort. Features include:

Photo galleries capturing the latest discoveries and fieldwork

Regular blog posts from archaeologists in the field

Background information on the fort’s history and significance

Whether you’re a history buff, student, teacher, or curious visitor, www.stmarysfort.com invites you to follow the dig in real time and learn more about how Maryland began.

“This site is more than just a digital archive—it’s an active, evolving resource that gives the public access to discoveries as they happen,” said Dr. Travis Parno, Director of Research and Collections at Historic St. Mary’s City. “We’re excited to open a window into the fieldwork and share the full story of Maryland’s origins.”

A Fort Takes Shape on the Landscape – In addition to the digital experience, Historic St. Mary’s City has begun constructing a partial palisade wall at the St. Mary’s Fort site. Based directly on archaeological findings and built using traditional materials, the wall helps visitors visualize the scale and defensive design of the original 1634 structure. Interpretive signage and ongoing construction will further connect guests with the colony’s earliest days and bring physical context to the rich digital resources.

Visit Today – Explore the excavation, meet the archaeologists, and experience history in progress at www.stmarysfort.com—or see it for yourself by visiting Historic St. Mary’s City.

