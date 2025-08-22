State Trooper Transported to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Impaired Driver

State Police arrested an Anne Arundel County man for impaired driving early Thursday morning after a crash injured a trooper who was conducting a traffic stop on the Capital Beltway.

The accused is identified as Damien Arnold Haman, 42, of Fort Meade, Maryland. Haman is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, negligent driving and other traffic-related charges.

Haman was transported to Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center. He has since been released from the hospital and was transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Haman was the driver and sole occupant of a silver Dodge Charger involved in the crash.

At 12:47 a.m., a trooper with the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a blue Lincoln on the inner loop of I-495 near Route 1. During the traffic stop, a second trooper arrived and parked his vehicle directly behind the first trooper’s vehicle. Both patrol vehicles had their emergency lights activated.

The preliminary investigation indicates the trooper who initiated the traffic stop was standing behind the Lincoln, when the Dodge Charger, driven by Haman, struck the rear of the second trooper’s vehicle. The impact of the crash caused a domino effect, subsequently pinning the first trooper between his vehicle and the Lincoln.

The trooper was able to free himself and move away from the crash scene. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center where he was treated, and has since been released.

The second trooper was not injured.

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

