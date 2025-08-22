54th Season of Pro Motocross Championship This Weekend at Budds Creek National

UPDATE 8/22/2025: Budds Creek Motocross Park shared the following information.

“We are extremely disappointed to share that a Yamaha tent that was LOANED to our track was stolen today. These actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated at our facility.

We are now offering a $500 REWARD to anyone who can direct us to the individuals who did this.

Please call 7039517073 if you have any information about who it was.

Thanks again to Yamaha for being so generous and loaning us a tent. We hope to move on from this with positivity and respect for our track tomorrow. Gates open at 7 am tomorrow, see you there for a great day of racing!”



After a summer of the toughest and most grueling motorsports series on the planet, an international field of the fastest dirt bike racers on the planet will converge on the greater Washington DC area to bring the 54th season of the globally prestigious Pro Motocross Championship to a close.

The 11th and final race of the 2025 campaign will commence in Southern Maryland, from Mechanicsville’s famed Budds Creek Motocross Park, on Saturday, August 23, with the 35th running of the Yamaha Budds Creek National Finals. Tens of thousands of passionate race fans will line the fences and fill the hillsides, while a total of 180 athletes representing nearly 20 different countries will compete, with each chasing one last shot at victory in the sport’s most storied racing series.

As one of the oldest and most dynamic venues in American motocross, Budds Creek holds a special place in the legacy of the sport as a true world class venue. Its status within the racing world was cemented in 2007 when it became just the second racetrack in the United States to host the world’s single largest professional motocross race, the FIM Motocross of Nations, affectionately referred to as the “Olympics of Motocross.” For the Pro Motocross Championship, Budds Creek has been a pillar of the racing calendar since 1989.

Arguably the most distinctive feature of Budds Creek Motocross Park is its soil, as the vibrant light brown clay that encompasses the region is a racer’s dream, thanks to its incredible traction it provides. Additionally, the multitude of dramatic elevation changes spread throughout the expansive layout provide a unique challenge for competitors and some of the best sight lines in American motocross for spectators.

The racing at this renowned venue is always close and often unpredictable, particularly in the heat and humidity of late summer. Budds Creek has welcomed several surprise winners over its history and this year it will add a new layer to its legacy by hosting the championship finale for just the second time in nearly four decades.

Moreover, thanks to its close proximity to the nation’s capital, the atmosphere at the Budds Creek National always has a special feel and provides a perfect setting to celebrate this unique, passion-filled slice of Americana.

The Pro Motocross Championship comprises 11 rounds of competition amongst the most high-profile superstars of motorcycle racing, like American-born champions Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton, as well as championship-winning Australian phenom Jett Lawrence, Spaniard world champion Jorge Prado, and many more like YouTube sensation Haiden Deegan.

The series visits 10 different states from late May to late August, visiting the most hallowed venues in racing with legacies that span upwards of five decades. In the end, a pair of athletes will emerge with the sport’s most distinguished title, celebrated as an AMA National Champion.

Event Information

Yamaha Budds Creek National Finals

Round 11 // 2025 Pro Motocross Championship

Budds Creek Motocross Park – Mechanicsville, Maryland

August 23, 2025

8:00am Practice & Qualifying

12:30pm – Opening Ceremonies

1:00pm – First Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

3:30pm – Second Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

Ticket Info: (“All in” pricing includes taxes & fees)

Saturday General Admission is $74.96 Adults / $41.20 Kids (ages 4-11)

Saturday General Admission + Pit Pass $36.82 for All Ages

