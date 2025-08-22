Patrol Officers In charles County Arrest Two Suspects in a Retail Theft Case and Recover Stolen Items

On August 20, at approximately 10:59 a.m., patrol officers responded to a grocery store located on King Street in Waldorf for the report of a theft in progress. Store security reported that two suspects had stolen a shopping cart filled with laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, personal care products, steaks, and other items valued at $1,200.

When officers arrived, they observed the male and a female suspect getting into a white Mercedes ML350 in the parking lot. Officers attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Lonnell Demontae Jennings, age 27, of Washington, D.C., but he fled and subsequently lost control of the Mercedes and crashed into a wooded area on Poplar Hill Road.

Jennings attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers. He was transported to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and then taken to the Charles County Detention Center. He had several active warrants for theft from other jurisdictions. He was charged with theft under $1,500, disorderly conduct, and other related charges.

The female suspect, identified as Khadijah Tufaye Spurlock, age 24, also of Washington, D.C., was taken into custody at the scene of the crash and transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where she was charged with theft under $1,500 and disorderly conduct. All of the stolen merchandise was recovered from the vehicle. On August 20, a district court commissioner released Spurlock on personal recognizance. On August 21, a judge ordered Jennings held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

