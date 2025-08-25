DNR Safely Captures Black Bear in Charles County – Tagged, Microchipped Before Being Released

Over the weekend, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources safely captured a young male black bear in a secure cage at the Deerun Farm in Charles County.

Members were able to evaluate the healthy male who weighed in at 278 pounds. He was tagged, microchipped weighed and measured before being released back into the wild.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds citizens it is illegal to kill or hunt black bears in Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties, Maryland, as the state’s limited black bear hunting season is restricted to only four western counties.

The legal hunting zone for black bears is limited to Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties, and is managed via a lottery system for a short season in October. While black bears have been sighted in southern and central Maryland, there is no breeding population in Charles County, and hunting is not authorized there.

Legal bear hunting in Maryland – ​​The 2025 bear hunting season will be open for six days (October 20-25, 2025) and only allowed one bear may be harvested by a permittee/sub-permittee hunting team.

Permit required: A permit issued through a lottery system is required to hunt black bears.

Geographic restriction: Hunting is only allowed in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties.

Specific season: The 2025 bear hunting season, for example, is only six days long, from October 20–25.

Other restrictions: Hunting over bait is prohibited, and the use of dogs is not permitted, except for tracking a wounded bear.

Photos courtesy of Dan McClarren

