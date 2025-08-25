2025 Patuxent River EMS Conference Coming to College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus – October 17-19, 2025

The 2025 Patuxent River EMS Conference is set to take place October 17–19 at the College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata Campus, offering an unparalleled experience for emergency medical professionals and industry partners.

Building on its tradition of excellence, the conference is designed to empower EMS providers at every stage of their career. Attendees will immerse themselves in cutting-edge training, gain insights from leading industry experts, and connect with a vibrant community of first responders.

Registration Options – (All passes include access to the Friday Pre-Conference Opening Session.)

All Weekend Pass – $200

Saturday Only – $100

Sunday Only – $100

For those looking to explore the vendor exhibits, an Exhibitor Area Access Pass is available for just $25.

Exhibitor & Sponsorship Opportunities – Vendors and sponsors can showcase products and support the conference through several levels:

Exhibitor – $250

Silver Sponsor – $250

Gold Sponsor – $500

Platinum Sponsor – $1,000

Diamond Sponsor – $1,500

Organizers promise an engaging lineup of hands-on workshops, dynamic sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities for career advancement.

Reserve Your Spot Today – Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. For details and online registration, visit paxrivemsconference.square.site or email [email protected]

About the Patuxent River EMS Conference – The Patuxent River EMS Conference offers an immersive experience in emergency medical services training. This conference is a unique opportunity for both seasoned EMS professionals and those new to the field to enhance their skills, learn from industry experts, and connect with fellow first responders. Don’t miss out on cutting-edge workshops, hands-on sessions, and networking opportunities designed to advance your career. Join a community dedicated to saving lives and advancing EMS excellence.

