Maryland Meals for Achievement Provides Free Breakfast at 32 Schools for 2025-2026 School Year

Several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students will receive free breakfast again this school year as part of funding provided by the Maryland Meals for Achievement program.

Known as MMFA, the program is offered through the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and provides funding that supplements federal reimbursements CCPS receives from the USDA School Breakfast Program.

The MMFA program provides students with access to a healthy breakfast each morning at school. Last year, 30 schools received free breakfasts. This year, the number has increased by two, bringing the total up to 32 schools. The Early Learning Center, Waldorf, and the Phoenix International School of the Arts (PISOTA) have been added this year.

“This program increases students access to and participation in breakfast,” Crystal Richardson, CCPS supervisor of food and nutrition services, said.

According to “The effects of breakfast on behavior and academic performance in children and adolescents,” a report published at the National Library of Medicine, part of the National Institutes of Health, eating breakfast may positively affect learning in children in terms of behavior, and cognitive and school performance. Studies generally find that eating breakfast has a positive effect on children’s cognitive performance, especially memory and attention, according to the report.

Schools are eligible for the program if the percentage of students eligible for free or reduced-price meals is above 40%. Eligibility is based on counts from the previous school year.

MSDE must approve all MMFA participating schools in advance. Schools listed below with (CEP) next to the name are also providing free lunches to students this year through a federal grant program called Community Eligibility Provision, also known as CEP. To learn about CEP, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/cn/community-eligibility-provision.

The MMFA program does not provide for free lunches for students. However, students who attend schools that are designated as both an MMFA and CEP school receive free breakfast and lunch.

All CCPS families should complete the free and reduced-price meal application, regardless of a family’s income and whether a child attends a school that has the MMFA/CEP programs. The application may garner other benefits for students such as reduced testing fees for student exams and discounts on internet service. To view the application, visit https://www.myschoolapps.com/.

Students who attend the following schools can eat breakfast free for the entire school year.

Elementary Schools

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.

Berry Elementary School.

Billingsley Elementary School.

Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School (CEP).

Gale-Bailey Elementary School.

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

Indian Head Elementary School (CEP).

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School (CEP).

Malcolm Elementary School.

Arthur Middleton Elementary School (CEP).

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School (CEP).

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School (CEP).

Mary B. Neal Elementary School.

J.C. Parks Elementary School.

J.P. Ryon Elementary School (CEP).

Eva Turner Elementary School (CEP).

William B. Wade Elementary School.

Middle Schools

Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

John Hanson Middle School (CEP).

Glymont Middle School (CEP).

Matthew Henson Middle School.

Mattawoman Middle School.

Phoenix International School of the Arts (PISOTA).

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School (CEP).

High Schools

Henry E. Lackey High School.

St. Charles High School.

Thomas Stone High School (CEP).

Westlake High School.

Centers

Early Learning Center, La Plata.

Early Learning Center, Waldorf.

F.B. Gwynn Educational Center.

Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.

CCPS posts breakfast and lunch menus on the school system website at www.ccboe.com. Parents can create an account to follow the menus posted for their child’s specific schools.

For questions about the CCPS Food and Nutrition Services program, call 301-392-5570.

