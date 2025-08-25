Charles County Man and Two Others Sentenced for Conspiracy to Traffic PCP, Other Drug Charges

Bengi Bernard Knox, 47, of White Plains, Maryland was sentenced by the Honorable Lydia K. Griggsby to nine years, followed by four years of supervised release.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Christopher C. Goumenis of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Special Agent in Charge Charles Doerrer of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Chief George Nader of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to the guilty plea entered on February 20, 2025, between at least December 2022 and March 29, 2023, in the District of Maryland and elsewhere, Knox conspired with co-defendants Kevin Lee Simon, Jr. and Malik Marvin Lloyd, and others, to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP, a Schedule II controlled substance.

On January 5, 2023, Knox and Lloyd arranged to meet at a location in Washington, D.C. Lloyd entered Knox’s vehicle and stayed for a few minutes. Lloyd then exited Knox’s vehicle and was observed by law enforcement to be carrying in his right hand a vial of PCP.

The following day, on January 6, 2023, Knox and Lloyd met on Clay Street in Northeast Washington, D.C. to exchange money for the January 5 distribution of PCP.

On February 7, 2023, Simon told Knox about a new source of supply of PCP. In a call, Simon relayed to Knox that the new source of supply said the product was “super crunch.” Simon proceeded to tell Knox that the source would sell Simon the drug unaltered for $13,500, instead of $12,500 for the drug with some cutting agent. The quoted prices, $12,500 or $13,500 were for a gallon, or 128 ounces, of PCP.

On March 29, 2023, law enforcement with the DEA, ATF and PGPD executed search warrants for Knox’s residence and Knox’s vehicle in White Plains, Maryland. Law enforcement recovered 60.992 grams of PCP; 23.68 grams of cocaine; and 0.95 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. Knox possessed the PCP, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl with the intent to distribute them.

Law enforcement also recovered a Glock Model 43 9mm pistol containing approximately 6 rounds of 9mm ammunition; approximately 19 rounds of 9mm ammunition; and approximately $2,257 in U.S. currency. The firearm was located in Knox’s closet, near a bottle of PCP.

On May 29, 2025, Judge Griggsby sentenced Simon to 12 years in prison on related charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of PCP, possession with intent to distribute PCP and cocaine base, and felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

On June 5, 2025, Judge Griggsby sentenced Lloyd to 8 years in prison on related charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of PCP, and possession with intent to distribute PCP and cocaine base.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the DEA, ATF, and PGPD for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Coreen Mao and Timothy Hagan, who are prosecuting the case.