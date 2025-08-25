Prince George’s County Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Sexually Exploiting Two Children

U.S District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced David Jamal Watson, 40, of Fort Washington, Maryland, to 30 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for sexually exploiting two children and producing child sexual abuse material. Judge Xinis also ordered that, upon release from prison, Watson must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, is an employee, and is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Acting Special Agent in Charge Evan Campanella, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – Baltimore, and Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. Superintendent, Maryland State Police (MSP).

As detailed in the plea agreement, from September 2023 to October 2023, Waston sexually exploited two children — who were 9 and 13 years old at the time — to produce, distribute, and attempt to sell child sex abuse materials (CSAM). Watson used platforms such as Telegram, Instagram, Twitter, and Google to store and distribute the victim’s CSAM and material depicting other children.

In July 2023, the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received two CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating that a Google user uploaded 51 files of suspected CSAM to Google’s platform between October 2022 and July 2023. Authorities traced the tips to an IP address associated with Watson’s Fort Washington address.

Then in October 2023, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant for Watson’s residence. During an MSP interview, Watson admitted to viewing, retaining, and distributing CSAM. On the morning of the search, MSP also seized five devices from a basement bedroom where Watson was sleeping.

During a forensic analysis of Watson’s devices, law enforcement identified more than 600 CSAM images, including nude images and videos of Watson’s victims and other children. Law enforcement also found conversations on Telegram between Watson and other users in which he referenced charging money for nude images of his victims.

In November 2023, law enforcement arrested Watson at his residence on a federal arrest warrant. During an interview, Watson said that he recorded the nude images of his victims at his residence. Additionally, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the contents of Watson’s Instagram account, which revealed conversations in which he attempted to sell CSAM depicting his victims to at least three other Instagram users.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please justice.gov/psc. For more information about Internet safety education, please visit justice.gov/psc and click on the “Resources” tab on the left of the page.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended HSI and the MSP for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan S. McKoy who prosecuted the case.

For more information about the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, visit justice.gov/usao-md and justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.