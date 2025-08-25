Step Back in Time or Up to the Plate: Family Sock Hop & Kickball Registration Now Open in St. Mary’s County

From retro dance floor grooving to fun family competition on the kickball diamond, St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) invites St. Mary’s County families to join in for two exciting fall events.

Turn back time and rock out at Hollywood Recreation Center for a 1950s style Sock Hop Dance on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 3 – 5 p.m.

Families can enjoy live music and an opportunity to win prizes in the limbo, hula hoop, and outfit contests, including best “Greaser” costume, best poodle skirt, and for best dressed individual, couple, and family.

Cost is $5 per person ages 3+ for St. Mary’s County residents. Ages 2 and under are free but must be registered. Pre-registration is required for all ages; no walk-ins will be accepted.

Families can also enjoy some competitive fun as Family Kickball returns Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 3 – 5 p.m. at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park. This event is for children aged 5-12 with an accompanying adult.

Registration is $10 per participating St. Mary’s County resident. Registered players will receive a commemorative shirt—register by September 12 to ensure you receive your correct size! Teams will be determined by youth’s age. Non-players are welcome to cheer on their family and friends!

Online registration for both events is now available. Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate, then click on Online Registration and navigate to the Special Events section.

For questions or assistance with registration, please contact R&P at (301) 475-4200 ext.1800 or via email to: [email protected].

Stay up to date with R&P events and happenings on social media. Follow R&P at: www.Instagram.com/StMarysRecAndParks and www.Facebook.com/StMarysMDRecreation.