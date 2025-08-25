Leonardtown Woman Charged with Theft and Disorderly Conduct at JCPenney in St. Mary’s County

Christina Lee Calero, 46, of Leonardtown, has been charged with misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct following an incident at the JCPenney store in California, Maryland on August 19, 2025, according to charging documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Calero is accused of attempting to steal merchandise valued at approximately $194.97, including a necklace and a pair of women’s shoes, from the store located on Three Notch Road. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, store employees observed Calero placing items in her purse and alerted law enforcement. When deputies arrived, Calero was already being detained by two officers inside the store.

According to the statement of probable cause, deputies reported that Calero had filled a shopping cart with items but allegedly concealed the necklace and shoes in her purse. A necklace reportedly fell from her purse during the encounter, and she was found wearing the shoes, which still had a portion of the tag attached. Older sandals were also found in her possession. Deputies noted that Calero did not purchase any items before attempting to leave the store.

During the investigation, Calero reportedly became loud and uncooperative when informed that her bag would be searched. Officers stated that she yelled repeatedly, demanded to see her daughter, and attempted to reach into her bag despite commands to stop. She was physically restrained by deputies on the scene. Witnesses reported that her behavior disturbed other customers, some of whom stopped to watch the incident unfold.

A store manager told authorities she had observed Calero take items from various sections of the store and place them in her purse. The manager then instructed other employees to monitor Calero as she moved through the store. When deputies arrived, Calero reportedly began removing items from her purse and leaving them around the store before proceeding to the checkout area.

Calero allegedly admitted to stealing the necklace during a later interview with a sheriff’s sergeant. She also gave conflicting explanations regarding the shoes. First, she claimed to have purchased them at another store and changed footwear after getting her nails done. She later stated she brought them in a shoebox, although deputies reported seeing no shoebox in her possession at the time of the arrest.

She is currently facing two misdemeanor charges: theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500, and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $1,000 unsecured personal bond, which was posted on the same day. Calero is represented by the St. Mary’s County Public Defender’s Office. Her trial is scheduled for September 18, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

This recent case is not the first time Calero has been involved in criminal proceedings in St. Mary’s County. Records from a prior arrest show that Calero was charged in March 2024 after she allegedly forced her way into a private residence on North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, damaging property and assaulting the homeowner. According to court documents, Calero was described by the adult female victim as being either “drunk” or “high” at the time and was not permitted in the residence. She allegedly kicked and struck the back door until it broke, entered the home, and then struck the victim in the chest during a confrontation. She was later identified and arrested after fleeing the scene.

As a result of that incident, Calero was charged with fourth-degree burglary of a dwelling, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000. The case concluded on October 10, 2024, when she entered a guilty plea to the destruction of property charge. She received a 60-day jail sentence, which was fully suspended, and was placed on 18 months of supervised and unsupervised probation. She was also ordered to pay $218 in restitution. The other two charges—burglary and assault—were placed on the stet docket.

