Calvert County Government Announces Labor Day 2025 Holiday Schedule

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in observance of Labor Day. In addition:
- The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 1 and will reopen with normal hours Tuesday, Sept. 2. https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/1753/Locations-Hours-Fees
- The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office and the Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed Monday, Sept. 1.
- Calvert County senior centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 1, and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. Meal delivery is set to resume on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
- All community centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 1.
- There will be no county bus service Monday, Sept. 1. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Sept. 2.
- Calvert Library locations will be closed Saturday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 1, reopening at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at CalvertLibrary.info.
- The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Monday, Sept. 1. Animal Control Officers will be available for emergencies at
410-535-3491.
- Kings Landing Pool will be open Sept. 1 from noon to 5:45 p.m. and there will be no morning lap swim. https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/kingslandingpool
- Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center reopens after seasonal maintenance on Sept. 2. https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/397/Edward-T-Hall-Aquatic-Center
- Cove Point Pool will be open with regular hours Monday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., and there will be no morning lap swim. https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/covepointpool
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will be open Monday, Sept. 1 and will close at 4 p.m. https://www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/
- The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours Monday, Sept. 1. Celebrate Labor Day with a one-hour cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison. For more information and to register visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises.
- All recreation parks including Dunkirk District Park, Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park, Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park, will be open with normal hours on Monday, Sept. 1.
- Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Monday, Sept. 1, with normal hours.
- Flag Ponds Nature Park will be open with extended summer hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1. Starting Sept. 2, Flag Ponds Nature Park will resume regular hours and be closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. View hours at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FlagPonds.
- Kings Landing Park will be open with extended summer hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1. Regular hours will resume Sept. 2, and the park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/3744/Kings-Landing-Park
- Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Sanctuary nature center remains closed due to fire damage; however, the trails are open Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Regular hours will resume Sept. 2. View hours at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BattleCreek.
- Breezy Point Beach will be open with extended holiday hours on Monday, Sept 1, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/breezypoint
Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.