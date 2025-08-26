Mechanicsville Man Arrested on Firearms and Narcotics Charges

Following an extensive investigation into suspected drug-related activities, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division executed search and seizure warrants on a residence in the 26000 block of Loveville Road in Mechanicsville on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, resulting in the arrest of Glenn Fitzgerald Fenwick, age 63 of Prince George’s County, on multiple charges.

During the search, detectives located and seized a quantity of crack cocaine, two suspected fentanyl pills, CDS-related paraphernalia, and a loaded Polymer 80 regulated firearm.

Fenwick, 63, was charged with 13 counts, including

Possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime

Possession of ammunition after being prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance: fentanyl

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance: cocaine

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a sufficient quantity to reasonably indicate an intent to distribute

Wear/carry/transport a loaded handgun on person

Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony

Possession of an unserialized firearm

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence

Knowingly possessing a firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime

Manufacture/distribute/possess digital scales with suspected cocaine residue

Possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Fenwick was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he remains incarcerated on no-bond status.

This case remains open. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit at 301-475-4040.