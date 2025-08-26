With deep love and sorrow, the family of Wanda W. Russell announces her peaceful passing on August 17, 2025, at the age of 84. Known affectionately as “Nannie,” Wanda’s life was one of devotion to her family and endless warmth.

Born in Clifton Forge, Virginia, to Eugene Ferguson and Una Lee Tayman, Wanda was the cherished only daughter among five children. She was predeceased by her parents, her four beloved brothers: Bobby Lee Ferguson, Eugene “Tink” Stratton Ferguson, Larry “Boo” Ferguson, and Jerry “Pee Wee” Joe Ferguson, and her granddaughter Kaylee Marie Catterton.

Wanda shared 65 beautiful years of marriage with her devoted husband, Douglas “Pete” Russell. Together, they built a loving home and raised four children: Jerry Joe Russell of Chesapeake Beach, MD; Douglas Phillip Russell of Mechanicsville, MD; Melinda Lee Hileman (Todd) of Mechanicsville, MD; and Kelly Marie Catterton of Mechanicsville, MD.

A treasured Nannie, Wanda will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Melanie Butler (Jeff), Lindsay Darrow (Ben), Chelsea Main (Andrew), Brandon Russell, Caitlin Dirkin (Darren), Matthew Hileman, Dylan Russell, Kasey Catterton, Katie Catterton, and Kyle Catterton. Wanda was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Jace and Mia Butler, Emmie and Beau Darrow, Brooks Main, and Harper and Forrest Dirkin.

Wanda worked as a hairdresser and later at the Health Department in Prince George’s County and the Department of Social Services in Charles County. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially going to watch her grandchildren’s activities, including baseball, softball, lacrosse, football, soccer, and dance recitals.

Wanda was known for her remarkable talent for crocheting. She took great joy in creating beautiful blankets for her loved ones, each stitch woven with care and affection. She loved to dance – particularly hand-dancing. She never met a stranger. Her home was always open, filled with love, laughter, and dishes made with her secret ingredient – Sweet ‘N Low. Family gatherings were her greatest joy, and she made every one of them feel like a celebration of love.

A visitation will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, on Friday, September 5, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:45 a.m., officiated by Pastor Rick Hancock of Emmanuel Church in Huntingtown, MD.

Wanda’s legacy of love, strength, and compassion lives on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be missed beyond words but remembered with gratitude and deep affection.

Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, Maryland.