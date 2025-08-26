Bahinder Singh Rana, 88, of California, MD, passed away on August 22, 2025. On April 23, 1937, Bahinder was born in Hayatpur, India, to Ramji Das Rana and Hukma Das Rana.

After school, he joined the Electrical Mechanical Engineering core of the Indian Army. He worked as an engineer in the automotive business. His passion for engineering was evident in the innovative designs he contributed to, earning him respect and admiration among his peers.

Bahinder married the love of his life, Leela, on May 6th, 1962. The two were blessed with three children: Santosh Kumar of California, MD, Inder Rekha of Muzaffarnagar, India, and Jeevan Asha of California, MD.

In his free time, he enjoyed Hindi/Punjabi music, cooking, gardening, keeping up with current news, tinkering with cars, and spending time with grandkids.

His parents predeceased Bahinder. He is survived by his beloved wife, children, sister Pushpa Devi, and five grandchildren.

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, a service will be held for Bahinder at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.