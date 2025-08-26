James Clark “Jim” Gardner, 76, of Dunkirk passed away August 16, 2025. Jim was born January 21, 1949 in Bakersfield, CA to Neal Clarkston and Dorothy Mae (Robinson) Gardner. Jim grew up in Bakersfield, CA and graduated from South High School. Jim worked as a Land Surveyor for many years before going to work as a security guard for the Department of Commerce. Jim retired in 2020.

In his early twenties, Jim met Nancy Louise Cory. They instantly fell in love and he followed her back to the East Coast. They were married on May 5, 1973 and raised their 3 children (Dan, Angie, and Rob) in Charles County before moving to Calvert County. He enjoyed going on adventures with his lifelong love Nancy. They enjoyed many trips together, many parties/celebrations with family and friends, regular trips to the movies for the latest sci/fi or action movie, and numerous dinner dates.

Jim absolutely loved spending time with his kids and grandkids and hearing about their latest activities and life adventures. He was a quiet, deep thinker, and a man of few words, but he always loved to watch the action and just chuckle gentle to himself. He will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by his wife Nancy Gardner of Dunkirk, children Daniel Gardner of Ellicott City, Angela Gardner of Bowie, and Robert Gardner of Ocean City, grandchildren Taylor, Sydney, Jacob, Mason, and Ellie, and sister Cheryl Gardner.

All services for Jim will be private.