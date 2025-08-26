Patricia Kay Mutchler, 69, of Owings, Maryland, passed away on August 18, 2025 at her home. Born on December 29, 1955, at the original Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Wanda Lee (Johnson) and James Henry Robinette. Patricia grew up in Prince George’s County and attended Bladensburg Primary, Bladensburg Junior High, and Bladensburg Senior High School. She married Kenneth M. Mutchler on September 7, 1974, and they remained in Prince George’s County until 1983, when they moved to Sunderland, Maryland, then settled in Owings in October of 2001. Patricia was a licensed childcare provider for 45 years, and operated a daycare from her home. In her leisure time she loved gardening and growing vegetables, taking trips to the beach, whether just a brief drive through North Beach or a vacation to Ocean City, and going on cruises.

Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 51 years, Kenneth M. Mutchler of Owings; her sons Shawn A. Mutcher (Claudia) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Kenneth M. Mutchler, Jr., of Bradenton, FL; sisters Dianne Huff, and Mary Perry; brother Michael Robinette, and many extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia’s memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake.