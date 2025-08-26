Margaret “Lynn” Hayden, nee DeHaven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, after a long courageous battle with multiple cancers and other health issues. Lynn was born in Baltimore, MD on November 25, 1944. She was 80 years old.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gene Hayden, of 60 years, sister to Donna (Kevin) Farrell, mother to Brian (Jodi) Hayden, aunt to Heather (John) Down, Ashley (Fred) Smith, Bella Down, Kaitlynn Down, Freddie Smith, Paxton Smith, and Atlas Smith, grandmother to Amanda Hayden, and Brian (Kara) Hayden, Jr., great grandmother to Blaire Hayden and soon to be great grandson arriving in September.

She is predeceased by her parents John DeHaven, Jr. and Dorothy DeHaven and her brother, John DeHaven, III.

Lynn was a graduate of Dulaney High School in 1963 and a graduate of Penn State in 1980 with a degree in Business & Accounting. She worked for The Arc of Southern Maryland for many years as their accountant and HR analyst. She spent most of her career with The Arc and played a significant part in the development of the organization and its ability to serve the community.

Lynn enjoyed arts & crafts and cooking but most of all, loved spending time with friends and family. She maintained a positive attitude through trying times and attributed the ability to do that due to the many visitors she had especially over the last few months. A special thank you to Stephanie Windsor for being there every step of the way.

Visitation