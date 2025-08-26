Patricia Lynn Taylor, 61 of Lusby Maryland passed away suddenly on August 21, 2025 at Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital. She was surrounded by family and so much love.

Lynn was born on August 20, 1964 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Judy Anderson and Lt. Col. Paul H. Mathewes (deceased). Bud Anderson (stepfather) and William Taylor Sr. (father in law) preceded her in death.

On July 30, 2005 Lynn married William (Jake) Taylor of Friendship Maryland at St. James Parish.

Surviving family includes, loving husband Jake, mother Judy Anderson, mother in law Lorraine Taylor, sons Tony (Ally) Gaug, Jacob Taylor (Shelby Collins), daughter Jessica (Kyle) Finkbeiner and stepdaughter Brandi (Grail) Schroeder.

Lynn was the eldest leaving behind her sisters Julia Mathewes Maloy and Beverly Ann Mathewes. Lynn’s greatest joy came from her grandchildren with whom she shared a life of fun and immense love. Waylon, Maggie, Audrey, Reese, Will, Olivia, Owen, Logan, and Hudson brought the widest smile to her heart.

Fur babies Jax and Sunny recently brought Lynn many hours of comfort and joy.

A graduate of Bowie HS and University of Maryland Global Campus, Lynn had a passion for helping others. Working for the Calvert County Health Department, her focus was the Drug and Alcohol division. Along with her coworkers, she implemented the Jail Substance Abuse Program (JSAP), used in the Calvert County Detention Center. A program she was very proud of.

Sunsets over the ocean, walks in the woods, road trips with Jake, cross-country adventures, gatherings with friends and family were an important tapestry of Lynn’s life.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.