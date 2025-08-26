Michael Robert Murphy, 72, of Owings, Maryland, passed away on August 24, 2025, at his home.

He was born on October 4, 1952 in Arlington, Virginia, to Anna Louise (Englert) and John S. Murphy. His family moved to Mt. Ranier where he spent his childhood and graduated from Northwestern Senior High School in 1971. He was drafted into the United States Army in October of 1972, honorably serving our Country for two years in Schweinfurt, Germany. Upon his discharge from the Army, he became a licensed stationery engineer, first working at the National Press Building in Washington, D.C. and next working at Briggs & Co. followed by Giant Food Warehouse. He was recruited to work for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 99 as a Business Representative and then elected to Business Manager, totaling over 26 years. He retired in January of 2016. He amassed many awards and achievements with the union and was recently bestowed the Community Service Agency Legacy Award for over 25+ years of service.

His joy and happy place were spending time with family and friends at their lakehouse at Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Helen Murphy of Owings; his daughters, Christie Welch and her husband William, and Diana Gribble and her husband Donnie; grandchildren Hayden, Austin, and Abigail; sisters Rita Lloyd, Mary Grace Panebianco, Jean Murvine, and Maggie Kaplan, along with his brother Ray Murphy. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Murphy, and by his brothers, John, Patrick, Paul, and Kevin Murphy.

A memorial service celebrating the life of this incredible man will be held on Saturday, August 30 at Dunkirk Baptist Church, 11275 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk, MD at 12 Noon. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

A reception will be held at the American Legion Post 206 located at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

Visitation