Police in Charles County Arrest Waldorf Man in Attempted Murder Case, Two Stolen Guns Recovered, and Additional People with Active Warrants Arrested

Detectives charge suspect in attempted murder case, two stolen firearms recovered, and additional people with active warrants arrested: On August 22, detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, located a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder case on October Place.

The circumstances of the case are as follows:

On April 14, 2025, an adult male was shot multiple times in the chest while on October Place. He was transported to a hospital, where he survived his injuries. Through investigation, detectives identified Earl Tyree Porter, 30, of Waldorf, as the primary suspect in this case. Due to Porter’s transient lifestyle, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was contacted to assist in locating him.

On August 22, members of the task force, along with the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group, served a search warrant related to this investigation in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf. Inside the residence, investigators located Porter, Damon Justin Dancy, age 30, of Waldorf, and Dnai Collins, age 26, of Waldorf. During the search, detectives recovered two stolen semi-automatic handguns, controlled dangerous substances, and other evidence. Further investigation revealed that Dancy had three active warrants through Charles County, and Collins had an active warrant as a fugitive from justice through Fairfax County, Virginia.

Porter was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and related offenses; a judge ordered him held without bond. On August 25, a judge ordered that Dancy could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring, and Collins be released on personal recognizance.